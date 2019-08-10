BREAKING NEWS

Alabama football running back could miss season

Posted On 10 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Alabama football running back could miss season https://linewsradio.com/alabama-football-running-back-could-miss-season/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/rss.xml

33 ft/iStock(TUSCALOOSA, Ala.) — ESPN reports Alabama freshman Trey Sanders may have suffered a season-ending foot injury during the team’s practice. Head football coach Nick Saban is expected to give an update on the running back’s condition following the team’s scrimmage on Saturday.

Losing Sanders would put a dent in the Crimson Tides’ depth chart at running back. Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris were drafted into the NFL this past spring, leaving the team with Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr, and freshman Keilan Robinson at the position.

Sanders had shown promise since arriving on campus, according to Saban. He was the No. 2-ranked running back prospect by ESPN in the 2019 signing class.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
broken clouds
humidity: 36%
wind: 15mph NW
H 75 • L 74
78°
Sun
83°
Mon
76°
Tue
77°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup