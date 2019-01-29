BREAKING NEWS

Air ambulance helicopter crashes in Ohio killing all 3 on board: Officials

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
dan_prat/iStock(POMEROY, Ohio) — An air ambulance helicopter crashed in Ohio Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board, according to a company official.

The Survival Flight Inc. helicopter was set to pick up a patient from a hospital in Pomeroy, Ohio, when it was reported missing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We are obviously devastated,” said Andy Arthurs, Vice President of EMS Services for Survival Flight Inc. “Our first concern is for the crew members and their families.”

The crash was shortly before 7 a.m. ET near Zeleski, Ohio, which is located about 70 miles southeast of Columbus, the FAA said.

The cause was not immediately clear and the crew members’ identities have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be leading the investigation on the accident.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

