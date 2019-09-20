Entertainment News Ahead of the Emmys on Sunday, 'Pose' stars explain why ground-breaking series "cannot be measured by an award" https://linewsradio.com/ahead-of-the-emmys-on-sunday-pose-stars-explain-why-ground-breaking-series-cannot-be-measured-by-an-award/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Indya Moore – Eric Liebowitz/FX(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Pose stars Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore are sharing their thoughts on what winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama series would mean to them.

When the series was first announced in 2017, it made history by casting five transgender actors in series regular roles. It also also had the largest LGBTQ presence on a prime time series.

“At this point in time, in our existence, if Pose were to receive an Emmy, that would be global validation,” Jackson, who plays Elektra, says. “Even if it’s just in the U.S.”

However, in deeper thought, Dominique says a win would actually be more than just validation.

“You’re saying to people that we recognize this story. We recognize and we acknowledge and we uplift,” she says. “Because… we don’t need validation.”

She continues, “We need you to see that we’re here, we need you to see that our stories are truth. And we’re going to need you to get off those stories and start helping to be able to live in spaces where we don’t have to fear for our lives.”

Her co-star Indya Moore, who plays Angel, agrees and adds that Pose‘s significance goes beyond the idea of winning an award.

“Just to imagine how Pose influenced the way that people raise their children…or changing the ways they love their kids,” they say. “And that literally changes the future of your child’s life. The way that you love them, the way you make space for them. And to know something like Pose influences people and their hearts and their family dynamics this way. I mean it’s just something that cannot be measured by an award.”



The 71st Emmy Awards will air this Sunday night on FOX.

