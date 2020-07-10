BREAKING NEWS

After quarantining in Oprah’s guest residence, Winfrey welcomes bestie Gayle King to a “COVID-free house”

Posted On 10 Jul 2020
Michele Crowe/©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah has been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic like millions of us, at home, though most of us don’t have a home like Winfrey’s palatial Santa Barbara, California estate. 

That being said, Winfrey’s bestie, Gayle King, had spent the last 14 days with some of her CBS This Morning crew at Winfrey’s guest house — but in a video tweet, her guest house-arrest was revealed to be over, and she was welcomed into a “COVID-free house” by her longtime friend. 

“We are here to welcome our guests, who tested negative!” Oprah says, as King and company approach to applause. King warmly embraces Oprah, and even hugs it out with Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, who did his time in guest house quarantine, too, in April, before he was allowed to re-join Oprah. 

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

