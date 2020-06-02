BREAKING NEWS

After playing dad to Chrises Evans and Pratt, JK Simmons has his eye on Pine and Hemsworth

Posted On 02 Jun 2020
AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — In the latest installment of PeopleTV.com‘s quarantine show Couch Surfing, actor JK Simmons says he wants in on what’s become a running Hollywood joke: the number of superstars who happened to be named Chris. 

Simmons, who appeared both in the original Spider-Man films and in the most recent, Spider-Man: Far From Home as muckraking newsman J. Jonah Jameson, plays Chris Evans’ dad in the AppleTV+ drama Defending Jacob

While he admitted he was a fan of Captain America’s alter-ego, saying he thought he’d be “a good guy to work with,” Simmons said working with Evans sparked an idea.

“My career plan now is to play the father of every handsome, blue-eyed movie star stud named Chris,” the Whiplash Oscar-winner laughed.  “So I checked off my Chris Evans box, and I just finished a film [The Tomorrow War] with Chris Pratt where I play his father, so that’s number two.”

Simmons says, “So if you’re casting out there I’m looking — Chris Pine, I’m available, and Chris Hemsworth — in either order, I mean, we don’t have to go alphabetical.”

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

