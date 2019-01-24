BREAKING NEWS

After Maduro warning, US pulls non-emergency staff, families from embassy in Venezuela

Posted On 24 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS After Maduro warning, US pulls non-emergency staff, families from embassy in Venezuela  https://linewsradio.com/after-maduro-warning-us-pulls-non-emergency-staff-families-from-embassy-in-venezuela/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Ruskpp/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. is withdrawing nonemergency personnel and families from the embassy in Venezuela, just two days after President Nicolás Maduro ordered all American diplomats to leave in 72 hours.

The Trump administration had said it would not abide by Maduro’s “meaningless” order, calling him the “former” president after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

“The regime of former president Nicolás Maduro is illegitimate… We therefore consider all of its declarations and actions illegitimate and invalid,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

But the drawdown of staff comes amid fears that diplomats and their families were in danger.

President Trump recognized Guaidó, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, as the acting president in a statement on Wednesday, joined by a dozen other countries in the Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s steady consolidation of power and Venezuela’s sharp economic declined, marked by food and medicine shortages and hyperinflation.

Maduro responded by severing diplomatic ties with the U.S., ordering American diplomats out, and announcing Thursday that he would pull his own diplomats from the U.S. and close the Venezuelan embassy and consulates.

The initial American response was to dismiss Maduro outright, and Pompeo warned in a statement Wednesday that the U.S. “will take appropriate actions to hold accountable anyone who endangers the safety and security of our mission and its personnel.”

But Maduro still controls the military and security forces in the country, and while Pompeo called on them to respect a “peaceful, democratic transition” to Guaidó’s government, the Armed Forces reiterate their allegiance to Maduro on Thursday.

Some American staff will remain in Caracas, although it was unclear how many. The embassy had had between 100 and 150 personnel, with family members accompanying diplomats, too.

The State Department has set up a task force to manage the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, an official told ABC News, with staff “monitoring the security situation in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back in for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
43°
light rain
humidity: 85%
wind: 19mph WNW
H 37 • L 35
34°
Fri
25°
Sat
41°
Sun
36°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup