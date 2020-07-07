After enduring sexual abuse and racism in Hollywood, Thandie Newton hints she’ll name names

HBO/John P. Johnson(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture, Westworld star Thandie Newton pulls no punches about coming up in the not-so-old, bad old days of Hollywood, and abuses she suffered as a result.

Now 47, the actress isn’t holding back: “So careful what you do, everybody…Because you might find yourself f***ing over a little brown girl at the beginning of a career, when no one knows who she is and no one gives a f**k. She might turn out to be Thandie Newton.”

Newton reveals, “I’ve got my little black book, which will be published on my deathbed….I’m not doing it when I’m alive. I don’t want to deal with all the fallout and everyone getting their side of the story. There is no side of the story when you’re sexually abused. You give that up.”

One story centers on how Thandie decided to pass on the 2000 Charlie’s Angels reboot. “[T]he director said to me, ‘The first shot…You’re going to think it’s like yellow lines down a road, and you pull back and you realize it’s the stitching, because the denim is so tight on your a**…’ I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think we’re going to go down this road together.'”

Newton also revealed working with Tom Cruise on 2000’s Mission: Impossible 2 was overall “an extraordinary time” but allows one scene between the two went terribly.

She adds, “I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done…He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed.”

By Stephen Iervolino

