After COVID delays, Tom Hanks WWII action film ‘Greyhound’ skipping theaters for Apple TV Plus

Posted On 20 May 2020
© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Hanks’ World War II film Greyhound will forgo its theatrical run and head straight to Apple TV Plus, according to Variety. Sony Pictures had previously bumped its release from May 8 to June 12  because of theater closings from the COVID-19 crisis. 

The movie, adapted by Hanks from the C.S. Forester novel, follows a U.S. Navy skipper who must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by wolf packs of Nazi submarines. The movie also stars Elisabeth Shue. 

Apple has yet to announce a release date, but it would be the first major theatrical film to come to the streaming service instead of theaters. 

