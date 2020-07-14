BREAKING NEWS

After COVID-19 delays, CBS says newly-shot episodes of ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ coming July 20

Posted On 14 Jul 2020
©Jessica Hromas/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — CBS announced on Monday that The Bold and the Beautiful, which resumed production over two weeks ago, will start airing new episodes on July 20. 

The daytime drama on June 16 became the first U.S. broadcast series to resume production on stage, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols, but shut down after one day to “modify [its] testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed.” 

The soap, which films at Television City in Los Angeles, resumed production on June 24 and has been taping ever since. 

By George Costantino 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

