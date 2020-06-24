Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old adult film star, born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, according to the release. Prosecutors further allege Jeremy sexually assaulted two other women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017.

Jeremy has also been accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same West Hollywood bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016, according to Lacey.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that Jeremy had been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by more than a dozen women. The magazine noted that “a handful of these allegations have previously surfaced in the media,” with some dating back to 1997.

Jeremy denied the allegations and issued a statement to Rolling Stone at the time, in which he called the allegations “pure lies or buyer’s remorse.”

“I have never and would never rape anyone,” he added. “All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”

