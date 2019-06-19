BREAKING NEWS

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Murder Mystery’ slays for Netflix

Posted On 19 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery' slays for Netflix https://linewsradio.com/adam-sandler-and-jennifer-anistons-murder-mystery-slays-for-netflix/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Netflix/Scott Yamano(LOS ANGELES) — Murder Mystery, the Netflix comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, notched the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film, the streamer announced via Twitter Tuesday.

The streamer says 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide, tuned in to the movie.

Murder Mystery follows a New York City cop and his wife — played respectively by Sandler and Aniston — who go on a European trip and end up as the prime suspects in a murder. It’s the second film outing for the two, whose 2011 feature Just Go with It delivered $214.9 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
light rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 5mph SE
H 70 • L 68
78°
Thu
74°
Fri
76°
Sat
81°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup