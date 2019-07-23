Entertainment News Adam Sander taps familiar faces for new Halloween-themed Netflix movie; Henry Winkler says it's no surprise https://linewsradio.com/adam-sander-taps-familiar-faces-for-new-halloween-themed-netflix-movie-henry-winkler-says-its-no-surprise/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Scott Yamano/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Adam Sandler has gathered his friends again for another Netflix project: An as-yet-untitled Salem Massachusetts-set, Halloween-themed comedy.

Sandler is writing the script with frequent collaborator Tim Herlihy, and the movie stars past and present Saturday Night Live cast members Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, Mikey Day and Melissa Villaseñor.

Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Shaquille O’Neal and Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp are also part of the cast.

If you remember seeing many of those names attached to previous Sandler movies, you’re right. Shaq, Meadows, and Rudolph were in the Grown Ups movies; Buscemi was in I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry with Kevin James, and both actors also worked on the hit Hotel Transylvania animated movies with Sandler.

The comic is “very loyal,” Henry Winkler tells ABC Radio. He should know: Winkler explained how a name-drop led him to work in The Waterboy, Little Nicky, and other movies.

“I called him to thank him for putting me in his ‘Hanukkah Song,'” Winkler recalls. “And then he called me and he invited me to his house because they play basketball and I met Jim Carrey there and Brad Pitt there. And then he asked me to be in The Waterboy.”

He enthuses: “People talk to me about that movie as if it was made yesterday. It’s amazing!”



The Six Degrees of Adam Sandler started when the comedian was at New York University, Winkler tells us.

“A lot of his posse are people he met on his dorm floor and they are still with him!” he says. “Frank Corachi, who Adam met on his dorm floor directed The Waterboy, and Click, and one that I love that I did with Kevin James, Here Comes the Boom.“

