Adam Lambert, Usher among celebrities allegedly burgled by Beverly Hills Realtor, accomplice

ianmcdonnell/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — A 32-year-old Beverly Hills Realtor and another California man, 33, have been charged with burglarizing the homes of celebrities while hosting open houses to help facilitate a number of crimes.

Jason Emil Yaselli and Benjamin Eitan Ackerman each face dozens of counts tied to residential burglary, money laundering and identify theft, including the theft of more than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Yaselli is expected to be arraigned on Friday. Ackerman pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations at his arraignment on Monday, at which his bail was set at $1.2 million, according to a statement from the DA’s office on Thursday.

Ackerman was arrested Aug. 16. Yaselli was apprehended on Wednesday, and prosecutors have suggested his bail be set at $1.73 million.

From December 2016 through August 2018, Yaselli allegedly encouraged Ackerman to steal and then sell luxury items from 14 homes, with Yaselli using that money to pay off his credit cards, the criminal complaint states.

The DA’s office said that among those targeted, in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Hollywood Hills, were Usher Raymond and Adam Lambert, along with Shaun Phillips, a former pass rusher who played mostly with the San Diego Chargers.

If convicted, Yaselli and Ackerman each could receive a sentence of more than 31 years in prison.

