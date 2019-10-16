BREAKING NEWS

Actor Ron Ely's adult son killed by police after apparently stabbing his mother

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
iStock/MicroStockHub(SANTA BARBARA, CA) — Cameron Ely, the 30-year-old son of actor Ron Ely, was shot dead by police on Tuesday night at Ely’s home in Santa Barbara, California.

 

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call and found Ely’s wife, 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely, stabbed to death. The suspect was identified as the couple’s son, Cameron Ely. When deputies found him outside the home, they determined that he posed a threat, and four deputies shot him, fatally wounding him.

 

Ron Ely, best known for his starring role in TV’s Tarzan, was not injured. Autopsies on the victim and suspect are pending.

 

In addition to his role in Tarzan, which ran from 1966-68, Ely also appeared on such TV shows as Fantasy Island, Wonder Woman and the 1980s revival of Sea Hunt. He hosted the game show Face the Music and, in 1980 and 1981, replaced Bert Parks as the host of the Miss America pageant. He retired from acting in 2001, but then returned in 2014 with a role in a TV movie.

 

In the ’90s, Ely also published two mystery novels,  Night Shadows and East Beach.

