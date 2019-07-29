BREAKING NEWS

Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California

Posted On 28 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California https://linewsradio.com/active-shooter-incident-at-garlic-festival-in-california/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

@bradpittshoe/Twitter(GILROY, Calif.) — There is an active shooting incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, according to police.

There is no immediate word on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
clear sky
humidity: 61%
wind: 9mph W
H 77 • L 75
88°
Mon
87°
Tue
82°
Wed
80°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup