Previous Story
Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California
Posted On 28 Jul 2019
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site
There is no immediate word on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.
U.S. NEWS Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California https://linewsradio.com/active-shooter-incident-at-garlic-festival-in-california/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/
(GILROY, Calif.) — There is an active shooting incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, according to police.
There is no immediate word on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.