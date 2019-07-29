U.S. NEWS Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California https://linewsradio.com/active-shooter-incident-at-garlic-festival-in-california/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

@bradpittshoe/Twitter(GILROY, Calif.) — There is an active shooting incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, according to police.

There is no immediate word on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

