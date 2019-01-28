BREAKING NEWS

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says special counsel investigation nearly done

Posted On 28 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says special counsel investigation nearly done https://linewsradio.com/acting-attorney-general-matthew-whitaker-says-special-counsel-investigation-nearly-done/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Steve Pope/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the special counsel investigation is nearing its completion during a press conference on Monday, the first official on the record confirmation.

Over the course of his nearly two-year-long probe, Mueller and his team of prosecutors have now indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes.

Those indictments have led to seven guilty pleas and three people sentenced to prison. Four former Trump campaign officials – including his onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also a former associate of Stone — are among those who have pleaded guilty.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
29°
clear sky
humidity: 35%
wind: 9mph ENE
H 27 • L 26
43°
Tue
37°
Wed
13°
Thu
21°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup