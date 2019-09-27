BREAKING NEWS

‘Abominable’ tops this weekend’s new movies

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Abominable' tops this weekend's new movies https://linewsradio.com/abominable-tops-this-weekends-new-movies/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Abominable — This CGI-animated adventure follows a teenager, voiced by Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet, who discovers a young Yeti and, along with her mischievous friends, played by Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Albert Tsai, embark on an adventure to help him find his family.  However, a wealthy man intent on capturing the Yeti for experiments, and his partner, voiced by Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson, respectively, stand in the heroes’ way.  Rated PG.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Judy — Renée Zellweger is generating Oscar buzz for her portrayal of the legendary Judy Garland as she prepares for a sold-out run of concerts in London in 1968.  Though in poor voice and battling a pill addiction, she powers through the shows to provide for her children, Joey Luft, Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli. Rated PG-13.

* The Day Shall Come — This satirical comedy follows an impoverished preacher, played by Marchánt Davis, who is offered cash to help his family stave off eviction.  He is, however, unaware that his sponsor, portrayed by Anna Kendrick, works for the FBI, which plans to turn him into a criminal by fueling his eccentric revolutionary dreams. Co-starring Danielle Brooks, Denis O’Hare and Jim Gaffigan. Unrated.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
55°
few clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 5mph N
H 62 • L 56
75°
Sat
73°
Sun
66°
Mon
73°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup