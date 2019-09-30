Entertainment News 'Abominable' tops the weekend box office with $20.85 million debut https://linewsradio.com/abominable-tops-the-weekend-box-office-with-20-85-million-debut/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — The CGI-animated adventure feature Abominable opened with an estimated $20.85 million, to top the weekend box office. The film, with a voice cast led by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D‘s Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson, delivered the biggest opening for an original animated film so far this year, and joined Us and Good Boys as the only original films to open number one stateside in 2019.

Downton Abbey, in its second week of release, dropped to second place with an estimated $14.5 million haul, making it the fifth-biggest release for Focus Films after a 10-day theatrical run.

Grabbing third place at the box office was the drama Hustlers, which scooped up an estimated $11.47 million. The film is on its third week in theaters and is now STX Entertainment’s third largest release of all-time, racking up over $80 million in U.S. theaters.

It: Chapter Two brought in an estimated $10.4 million, floating closer to the $200 million mark with a domestic take that now stands $193.9 million. The horror flick added an estimated $11 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $417.4 million.

The space drama Ad Astra, in its second week of release, rounds out the top five with an estimated $10.1 million weekend.

Judy, the biopic starring Renée Zellweger as the legendary Judy Garland near the end of her career as she struggles through a series of concerts in London, made an impressive debut in limited release. The film earned an estimated $3.09 million from just 461 theaters, landing a seventh place finish. The film will expand even further next weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

