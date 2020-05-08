ABC to feature ‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ family film series

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready to grab some popcorn and the remote, because The Wonderful World of Disney is returning to ABC to bring some of that trademark Disney magic to your movie nights.

Across four consecutive Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET, you and your loved ones can cuddle up on the couch to watch four beloved family films from the Disney library — all of which are currently available on Disney+. The fun begins May 20 when Moana hits the small screen.

The following Wednesday nights will feature Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World airing May 27, Disney and Pixar’s Up airing June 3, and Disney’s Big Hero 6 airing June 10.

You can also find more entertainment from Disney brands — including Star Wars and National Geographic in addition to those mentioned above — at DisneyMagicMoments.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More