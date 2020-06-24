A “wild and crazy” trove of Steve Martin memorabilia hitting the auction block for charity

Julien’s Auctions(LOS ANGELES) — An enormous collection of memorabilia from the archive of Grammy, honorary Oscar, and Mark Twain Prize winner Steve Martin are going up for auction for a good cause.

The comedian is offering rare items like his trademark three-piece white suit from his ’70s stand-up heyday, the 1976 Gibson Flying V electric guitar from his 1978 platinum hit single, “King Tut,” as well as costumes and props from hits The Jerk, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors, and others, at Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills.

The collection’s sale will benefit The Motion Picture Home, in honor of the late actor and philanthropist Roddy McDowall.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund provides health, living, financial, and social services support for both working and retired members of the showbiz community.

Martin’s items are part of the famed auction house’s two-day “Hollywood: Legends & Explorers” event, which kicks off Friday, July 17th.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

