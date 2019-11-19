BREAKING NEWS

A Moment Like This – ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ renewed for second season

Posted On 19 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson’s daytime chat show will be back for season two.

NBC has announced the syndicated talk show has been renewed through the 2020-21 season. “The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” says Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
46°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 7mph WNW
H 48 • L 47
48°
Wed
50°
Thu
55°
Fri
44°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup