BREAKING NEWS

A grandpa’s note, a bucket of baseballs and an emotional tweet

Posted On 01 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

manusapon kasosod/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, GMA

(NEW YORK) — Sometimes the simplest gestures are the ones that tug at the heartstrings.

That’s certainly the case with a bucket of baseballs, a sweet note and a grandson’s now-viral tweet.

On Monday Ethan Anderson, Twitter handle @TheBigE_21, tweeted a photo that’s now been liked more than 200,000 times. He wrote, “My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them…. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Anderson assures the commenters in subsequent tweets that he does visit his grandfather and though it’s been some time since they went to the batting cages he’s making plans to do so soon.

 

Many granddads, dads and sons chimed in with their memories of playing ball.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl