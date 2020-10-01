A grandpa’s note, a bucket of baseballs and an emotional tweet

manusapon kasosod/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, GMA

(NEW YORK) — Sometimes the simplest gestures are the ones that tug at the heartstrings.

That’s certainly the case with a bucket of baseballs, a sweet note and a grandson’s now-viral tweet.

On Monday Ethan Anderson, Twitter handle @TheBigE_21, tweeted a photo that’s now been liked more than 200,000 times. He wrote, “My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them…. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them…. I’m not crying, you’re crying pic.twitter.com/zlQFwNq1R2 — Ethan Anderson (@TheBigE_21) September 28, 2020

Anderson assures the commenters in subsequent tweets that he does visit his grandfather and though it’s been some time since they went to the batting cages he’s making plans to do so soon.

😂 I visit often but didnt realize he missed it like that. Ill surprise him with some cage time soon ✊🏼 — Ethan Anderson (@TheBigE_21) September 30, 2020

Many granddads, dads and sons chimed in with their memories of playing ball.

This is my son @TBeaudet20 having a catch with his Gramp right before TJ surgery. For a Gramp with Parkinson’s whose favorite thing was playing catch with Teddy – and who had not been able to for a long, long time – this was heaven ⚾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xQL6GxVDM9 — Wendy K Beaudet (@WKBeaudet) September 30, 2020

