7 people shot at 2-year-old’s birthday party in Maryland

Posted On 25 Aug 2019
Comment: 0
WJLA(CAMP SPRINGS, Maryland) — A shooting that broke out over an argument at a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Maryland sent seven people to the hospital on Saturday night.

The shooting took place outside of an apartment complex in Camp Springs, where about 12 people were in attendance at the party.

An individual approached the group of party-goers where allegedly “words were exchanged” and shots were fired into the group, according to Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

Of the seven shot, three are “more serious” and four are “less serious,” Stawinski said. All were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

All of those shot are adults, ranging in age from 18 to 20 years old, police said.

The shooter is still at large. Stawinski did not provide a description for the suspect, but they believe only one person is responsible for the violence.

Camp Springs, Maryland, is a suburb of Washington, D.C., about a half hour southeast of downtown.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

