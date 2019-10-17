Sports News 49ers have the NFL’s first-ever support dog https://linewsradio.com/49ers-have-the-nfls-first-ever-support-dog/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Instagram/the49ersfrenchie(SAN FRANCISCO) — Football fans of all sides are rooting for the latest addition to the San Francisco 49ers.

Zoe, the 1-year-old French bulldog puppy, is the NFL’s first-ever emotional support dog.

The dog provides comfort and support to help people with their mental health struggles, including depression, panic attacks and bipolar disorder, according to the U.S. Dog Registry.

Zoe can help players overcome their pregame anxieties or post-game depression. She can even accompany the team on airplanes during trips.

The 49ers’ director of player engagement, Austin Moss, and his assistant, Shelby Soltau, adopted the dog, who has almost 6,000 followers on Instagram.

In her posts, Zoe loves cuddling up to football players many times her size, like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive end Solomon Thomas.

She even steals a smooch from defensive end Nick Bosa in one picture.

According to the 49ers, Zoe is currently seeking official training to become a therapy dog.

