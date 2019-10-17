BREAKING NEWS

49ers have the NFL’s first-ever support dog

Posted On 17 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News 49ers have the NFL’s first-ever support dog https://linewsradio.com/49ers-have-the-nfls-first-ever-support-dog/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Instagram/the49ersfrenchie(SAN FRANCISCO) — Football fans of all sides are rooting for the latest addition to the San Francisco 49ers.

Zoe, the 1-year-old French bulldog puppy, is the NFL’s first-ever emotional support dog.

The dog provides comfort and support to help people with their mental health struggles, including depression, panic attacks and bipolar disorder, according to the U.S. Dog Registry.

Zoe can help players overcome their pregame anxieties or post-game depression. She can even accompany the team on airplanes during trips.

The 49ers’ director of player engagement, Austin Moss, and his assistant, Shelby Soltau, adopted the dog, who has almost 6,000 followers on Instagram.

In her posts, Zoe loves cuddling up to football players many times her size, like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive end Solomon Thomas.

She even steals a smooch from defensive end Nick Bosa in one picture.

According to the 49ers, Zoe is currently seeking official training to become a therapy dog.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
52°
overcast clouds
humidity: 66%
wind: 21mph WSW
H 54 • L 51
58°
Fri
58°
Sat
60°
Sun
61°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup