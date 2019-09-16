BREAKING NEWS

4-year-old boy shot dead allegedly by 5-year-old sibling while mom slept in another room: Police

Posted On 16 Sep 2019
iStock/Thinkstock(FORT WORTH, Texas) — A 4-year-old boy was shot dead, allegedly by his 5-year-old sibling, while the mother was asleep in another room, according to police.

The tragic shooting was reported at a home in Fort Worth, Texas, shortly before noon on Sunday, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to preliminary reports that the sibling shot the 4-year-old, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 4-year-old’s name was Truth Albright, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one else was hurt, Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The mother was asleep in another room at the time of the shooting, said police.

No arrests have been made, Pollozani said.

It is too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting was accidental, Pollozani said. Detectives are conducting interviews, police added.

Guns are the second leading cause of death for children in the U.S., with nearly 1,700 killed by gun homicides every year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

