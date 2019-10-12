BREAKING NEWS

4 people killed in ‘mass casualty shooting’ at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn: Police

Posted On 12 Oct 2019
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Four men were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an illegal gambling location in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, according to police.

Three others, one woman and two men, were wounded and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said at a press conference.

The victims, who have not been identified, range in age from 32 to 49 years old, Shea said. Two of the deceased male victims appeared to be from out of state.

A motive was not immediately clear, and no arrests have been made.

Police said they were called to the scene around 6:55 a.m. after reports of shots fired inside the gambling location, which was also described as a social club, at 74 Utica Ave.

When cops arrived, “they discovered the mass casualty shooting.”

The four male victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two firearms have been recovered.

Multiple people are being interviewed at the 77th Precinct to determine what happened, according to Shea.

An estimated 15 people were believed to be inside the club when the shooting began and a minimum of 15 shots were fired, preliminary evidence showed.

