BREAKING NEWS

4 ‘extremely dangerous’ inmates on the loose after overpowering female corrections officers at Ohio jail

Posted On 29 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 4 'extremely dangerous' inmates on the loose after overpowering female corrections officers at Ohio jail https://linewsradio.com/4-extremely-dangerous-inmates-on-the-loose-after-overpowering-female-corrections-officers-at-ohio-jail/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock/Thinkstock(GALLIPOLIS, Ohio) — Ohio authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped a jail after overpowering two female corrections officers.

They were armed with at least one homemade weapon when they overpowered the corrections officers and then forced open a secured door at the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis, Ohio, just after midnight on Sunday, authorities said.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmates as Brynn K. Martin, 40, Christopher M. Clemente, 24, Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30, and Lawrence R. Lee III, 29.

The inmates are considered “extremely dangerous” and may had have assistance from at least one person on the outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
scattered clouds
humidity: 38%
wind: 10mph NE
H 69 • L 66
65°
Mon
71°
Tue
83°
Wed
69°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup