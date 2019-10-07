U.S. NEWS 3 young people dead, child missing, after car plunges into Delaware canal https://linewsradio.com/3-young-people-dead-child-missing-after-car-plunges-into-delaware-canal/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

MicroStockHub/IsTOCK(PHILADELPHIA) — The bodies of three young people were pulled out of a canal in Delaware on Sunday after the car an 18-year-old was driving somehow careened off the road and plunged into the water.

In addition to the 18-year-old male driver, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were also found dead in the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A 6-year-old boy remains missing, according to the Delaware State Police.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m., police said.

A 16-year-old girl was rescued by the driver, police said, but he apparently drowned trying to save others trapped inside the car.

The gray vehicle was pulled from the water during a search and recovery operation in the C&D canal in Middletown DE. 18 yr old driver is confirmed dead, 6,12,16 y/o male passengers are unaccounted for and a 16 y/o girl survived. pic.twitter.com/GgSx7Qef8B — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 6, 2019

The gray SUV was removed from the canal Sunday afternoon with heavy front-end damage.

“Upon the vehicle being removed from the water, the 16 year old and the 12 year old were located still in the vehicle and subsequently pronounced deceased,” the Delaware State Police said in a statement. “The 6 year old was not located in the vehicle and remains unaccounted for.”

Officials are unsure what caused the driver to lose control and end up in the canal.

“He made a wrong turn,” Rudolph Jones, a family member, told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI-TV. “He made a wrong turn and then something must have happened when he was turning around and they ended up in the water.”

Delaware State Police said it is still investigating the crash.

