3-year-old’s lemonade stand raises hundreds for police K-9

Posted On 16 Sep 2019
Molly Stephens(GERMANTOWN, Wisconsin) — A 3-year-old girl from Wisconsin has donated hundreds of dollars from her lemonade stand so her local police department could afford a new K-9 dog.

Lainie Stephens raised $754 by selling snacks and lemonade during her family’s three-day garage sale to help the Germantown Police Department.

Lainie’s good deed captured the attention of media outlets, and she’s since received hundreds more via crowdfunding.

“She’s super outgoing and excited to greet people,” mom Molly Stephens told “Good Morning America.” “She was very proud of the fact she had all those customers.”

Stephens said she helped her daughter set up the lemonade stand as a learning experience to interact with neighbors and practice counting money.

When Stephens thought to make it a charitable moment, she decided Lainie should give the funds to the Germantown police, since the department was hoping to get another K-9.

“We have a history of law enforcement in the family, and we support the local police department,” Stephens said. “I was expecting [Lainie would raise] $30 to $40.”

Last week, Lainie gave the money raised to Germantown Police Chief Peter Hoell.

“It doesn’t get any cuter than that, warms the heart,” the department wrote on Facebook Sept. 12.

Lainie has racked up an additional $325 on GoFundMe and hopes to hit her $500 goal.

