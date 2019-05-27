BREAKING NEWS

3 teen soccer players struck and killed by out-of-control SUV in Miami

Posted On 27 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 3 teen soccer players struck and killed by out-of-control SUV in Miami https://linewsradio.com/3-teen-soccer-players-struck-and-killed-by-out-of-control-suv-in-miami/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

moodboard/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — A Miami community is mourning three teenage soccer players who died over the weekend.

The teens were waiting for a bus in North Miami when an SUV hopped a sidewalk and slammed into them early Saturday morning, killing them on the scene, police said.

The victims — Gideon Desir, 13, Lens Desir, 15, Richecarde Dumay, 17 — were on their way to a soccer tournament at the time, according to police.

Natalie Buissereth, a spokeswoman for the North Miami Police Department, said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

“It appears as though the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and somehow went on the sidewalk and struck the kids,” Buissereth told ABC affiliate WPLG.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Buissereth said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Members of the Little Haiti FC Soccer Club gathered with grief counselors at a Miami park in the wake of the crash.

The team created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help with funeral expenses.

“Please help with the cost of the funerals and expenses for the families of Gedeon, Lens, and Richecarde, killed in this horribly tragic accident,” the organizers said. “Any additional funding will go towards the Little Haiti FC and carrying on its mission of serving the at-risk youth of the community in memory of their friends that passed away so tragically.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
clear sky
humidity: 49%
wind: 14mph N
H 75 • L 70
68°
Tue
75°
Wed
76°
Thu
76°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup