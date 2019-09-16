BREAKING NEWS

3 migrants killed, 11 detained after boat sinks in Caribbean: CBP

Posted On 15 Sep 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Protection(NEW YORK) — Three people were killed and 11 were detained on Saturday night when a makeshift boat capsized in the Caribbean, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in the Caribbean bureau said the makeshift vessel, called a “yola,” went under Saturday night with “approximately” 38 undocumented immigrants on board, according to a statement. Three drowned and 11 were detained by the Ramey Border Patrol, the CBP stated via the agency’s verified Twitter account. It is unclear what the status is of the other migrants.

Officials tweeted images from the scene Sunday evening, showing agents as they examined the damaged vessel on the shore. It was painted blue and appeared to be made of wood.

There was no word on where the boat departed from or where it may have been headed. Officials said they would release more information when available.

The CPB’s Caribbean bureau is responsible for the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

