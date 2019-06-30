U.S. NEWS 3 injured after dock collapses during birthday party at South Carolina restaurant https://linewsradio.com/3-injured-after-dock-collapses-during-birthday-party-at-south-carolina-restaurant/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.) — Three people were injured when they fell into a creek after a dock collapsed at a South Carolina restaurant, according to police.

The dock at The Wreck restaurant in Mount Pleasant gave way Saturday evening, sending 20 people into the water below, the Mount Pleasant Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Video posted to Twitter by Ashley Blackstone, reporter for ABC Charleston affiliate WCIV-TV, shows several fully-dressed patrons wading in Shem Creek as others on the dock try to figure out how to get them out.

The dock collapsed during a birthday party, Blackstone said.

The injured were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.