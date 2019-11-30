BREAKING NEWS

3 hurt in stabbing at The Hague in the Netherlands

carlballou/iStock(NEW YORK) — The search is on for an attacker who wounded three minors in a stabbing in the Netherlands on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in The Hague on a main shopping street around 7:45 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Those injured have all been released from the hospital, according to police. Officials have not publicly revealed their ages.

A motive is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.

We are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information that can help us, you can also call our investigation tip line 0800-6070 or call anonymously to 0800-7000. https://t.co/KzHcTE3KSI

— Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 29, 2019

This attack came hours after two were killed and three others were hurt in a stabbing in London. That suspect was shot and killed by police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

