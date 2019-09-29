BREAKING NEWS

3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

jaminwell/iStock(DELAND, Fla.) — Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.

The Cessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. First responders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse, authorities said.

Several people in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway was closed after the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Additional information was not immediately available.

