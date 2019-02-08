U.S. NEWS 2nd woman accuses Virginia lieutenant governor of sexual assault https://linewsradio.com/2nd-woman-accuses-virginia-lieutenant-governor-of-sexual-assault/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(RICHMOND, Va.) — A second woman has come forward to accuse Virginia Lt Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault.

Through a statement released by her attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, on Friday, Meredith Watson claims that Fairfax raped her while the two were students at Duke University in 2000.

“On behalf of our client, we have notified Justin Fairfax through his attorneys that Ms. Watson hopes he will resign from public office,” Smith said in a statement.

In a subsequent statement, Fairfax denied what he called the “latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever.”

He added that he has previously passed FBI background checks and is demanding a full investigation into the claims, adding: “I am telling the truth.”

“I will not resign.”

On Wednesday, Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of politics at Scripps College in California, who claims that the then 25-year-old Fairfax sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

He added that he has previously passed FBI background checks and is demanding a full investigation into the claims, adding: “I am telling the truth.”

“I will not resign.”

On Wednesday, Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of politics at Scripps College in California, who claims that the then 25-year-old Fairfax sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.



This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved