BREAKING NEWS

27-year-old New York City mom dies after going into hospital to have cyst removed

Posted On 19 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

peterspiro/iStock(NEW YORK) — A young New York City mother died at a local hospital after going in for what was meant to be a simple procedure, according to her family and their attorney.

Rosemary Abreu, 27, went to Lincoln Hospital, in the Bronx, to have a cyst in her left thigh removed on Sept. 21, attorney Sanford Rubenstein told ABC News on Saturday.

However, the procedure at some point went awry, and Abreu went into cardiac arrest, according to Rubenstein, who noted that he believes she went into cardiac arrest on the operating table.

Abreu was pronounced dead the next day.

She’s survived by her mother and her two daughters, a 2-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Her family is now seeking $50 million in damages from the Bronx hospital and New York City Health + Hospital.

“This is tragic and unacceptable,” Rubenstein said. “A single mother of two young girls should not die under these circumstances. … She went in for a simple procedure which was to remove a cyst in the left thigh.”

Rubenstein said Abreu was in perfectly good health otherwise. He believes the hospital either administered too much anesthesia or the administration of the anesthesia was improperly monitored.

Abreu’s mother, Dorah Restituyo, was overcome with emotion Friday at a press conference.

“They killed my daughter. They killed her. I don’t know why. I don’t know what happened to my daughter,” Restituyo said.

New York City Health + Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
49°
clear sky
humidity: 81%
wind: 3mph NE
H 57 • L 50
58°
Sun
61°
Mon
60°
Tue
60°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup