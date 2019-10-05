BREAKING NEWS

2,200-year-old Egyptian temple discovered

Posted On 05 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS 2,200-year-old Egyptian temple discovered  https://linewsradio.com/2200-year-old-egyptian-temple-discovered/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Abrill_/iStock(CARIO) — Sanitation workers digging near the western bank of the Nile River in Egypt made an unexpected discovery this week: the remains of a 2,200-year-old temple.

So far, the corner of the temple and two portions of the wall have been uncovered. The sanitation project was put on hold to allow for archaeologists to try and preserve what remains of the temple.

The discovery was made on Sept. 29 in the village of Kom Shakau, in the Tama township in northern Sohag, according to a Facebook post by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities.

The temple is believed to have belonged to Pharaoh Ptolemy IV, the fourth Pharaoh of Ptolemaic Egypt from 221 to 204 BC.

Archaeologists found inscriptions that read “Ptolemy IV” along the walls of the temple and imagery of animals and birds, according to the ministry.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
54°
few clouds
humidity: 47%
wind: 7mph SSE
H 56 • L 53
67°
Sun
73°
Mon
67°
Tue
59°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup