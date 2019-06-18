U.S. NEWS 22-year-old found dead along Florida highway, sheriff asking public for help https://linewsradio.com/22-year-old-found-dead-along-florida-highway-sheriff-asking-public-for-help/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(LAKELAND, Fla.) — A 22-year-old woman was found dead on the side of a Florida road, and now the sheriff is asking the public to help ascertain how she died.

Kara Hanvey of Sebring, Florida, was found lying on her back in the grass median on U.S. Highway 92 East in Lakeland at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old had “some minor trauma to her body and an apparent broken leg,” according to the sheriff’s office. Hanvey’s belongings were found nearby along the westbound shoulder of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

No witnesses were found at the “suspicious” scene, said the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it’s searching for anyone who may have been on U.S. Highway 92 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning to help solve how Hanvey died.

Anyone who knew Hanvey’s whereabouts Saturday night is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

