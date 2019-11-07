2020 Met Gala theme revealed, and it’s “About Time”

Surreal, David Bailey (British, born 1938), 1980; Image courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Photo © David Bailey(NEW YORK) — The theme for the Super Bowl of fashion has just been revealed! Behold, the 2020 Met Gala: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

The announcement was made Thursday by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and host of the annual blockbuster ball.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour continues to preside as chairperson of the gala; the announcement also revealed that Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Nicolas Ghesquière and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been announced as co-chairs.

Staying true to the “Time” theme, Vogue said of the exhibit: “the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition will showcase a century-and-a-half of fashion history culled from its archive and presented along a ‘disruptive’ timeline.”

The gala, hosted at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as The Met, is the formal unveiling and opening night of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which shares in concept and theme.

“It’s a re-imagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous, and heterogeneous,” says Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute.

The purpose behind “About Time: Fashion and Duration” will be to get us to think differently about fashion’s history — Bolton is dividing 160 women’s garments into two sections or “timescales.”

The 2020 gala, which is always held on the first Monday of May, also marks the 150th anniversary of The Met, so we can expect May 4 next year to be especially unforgettable.

“About Time: Fashion and Duration” will be on exhibit at The Met beginning May 7 through Sept. 7, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More