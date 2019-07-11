2019 ESPY Awards winners list
(LOS ANGELES) — The 2019 ESPY Awards were given out Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a three-hour broadcast on ABC hosted by Tracy Morgan.
Not surprisingly, the U.S. women’s national soccer team took home the night’s big honor, winning the Best Team award. It capped a day for the World Cup champions that started in New York, where a ticker-tape parade was held in their honor.
The team’s co-captain, Alex Morgan, won Best Female Athlete.
U.S. Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Cancer survivor and three-time NCAA basketball champion Jim Calhoun won Best Coach,” while Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. And Rob Mendez, a California football coach who was born without limbs due to a rare disorder, won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Here’s the full list of 2019 ESPY winners:
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT
Capital One Cup winners: Stanford women and Virginia men
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball
Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader
Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his leukemia is in remission
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
