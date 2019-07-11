Sports News 2019 ESPY Awards winners list https://linewsradio.com/2019-espy-awards-winners-list/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Image Group LA via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The 2019 ESPY Awards were given out Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a three-hour broadcast on ABC hosted by Tracy Morgan.

Not surprisingly, the U.S. women’s national soccer team took home the night’s big honor, winning the Best Team award. It capped a day for the World Cup champions that started in New York, where a ticker-tape parade was held in their honor.

The team’s co-captain, Alex Morgan, won Best Female Athlete.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Cancer survivor and three-time NCAA basketball champion Jim Calhoun won Best Coach,” while Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. And Rob Mendez, a California football coach who was born without limbs due to a rare disorder, won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Here’s the full list of 2019 ESPY winners:

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT

Capital One Cup winners: Stanford women and Virginia men

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis

Best Coach: Jim Calhoun

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer

Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball

Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader

Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his leukemia is in remission

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr

