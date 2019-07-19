BREAKING NEWS

2018 'Halloween' reboot spawning two new sequels

Posted On 19 Jul 2019
Andrew Eccles/Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Like its unstoppable killer Michael Myers, the Halloween films will live on. On Friday, Universal Pictures announced release dates for two new films in the iconic horror series, following the blockbuster success of 2018’s reboot starring original sole survivor Jamie Lee Curtis. 

The film, which was directed by David Gordon Green, was made for a modest budget of $10 million bucks, but went on to gross more than $250 million worldwide. That success will be spun into two follow-ups, Halloween Kills, slated for a Friday, October 16, 2020 release, and Halloween Ends, which will hit theaters on Friday, October 15, 2021. 

Green will direct both sequels, which will be co-written by him, as well as actor and Halloween reboot co-writer Danny McBride.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

