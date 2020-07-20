‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ space suit nabs $370,000 at auction

Julien’s Auctions(LOS ANGELES) — The space suit worn by Keir Dullea as astronaut Dave “Open the pod bay doors, Hal” Bowman in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was among the treasures from movies and TV fetching big bucks at Friday and Saturday, at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The suit, with its iconic Helmet, sold for $370,000 — well over its original estimate of $200,000.

A couple of other hot items were a pair of pilot control sticks from the Apollo 11 moon mission — one used by Neil Armstrong which sold for $370,000 and the other used by Buzz Aldrin, which sold for $256,000.

Other highlights of the auction included a full-sized K.I.T.T. Pontiac Firebird from TV’s Knight Rider, autographed by David Hasselhoff himself, which sold for $192,000; an original wire and Zoptic flying and mechanical cape worn by Christopher Reeve in in 1978’s Superman: The Movie; an original tobacco pipe used by the late Ian Holm as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, going for $28,200; and items from Marilyn Monroe including her water color still life titled “Viewed from a night table” which sold for $21,875.

By George Costantino

