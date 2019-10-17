U.S. NEWS 20-year-old in custody for Brooklyn street festival shooting that killed 1, injured 11 https://linewsradio.com/20-year-old-in-custody-for-brooklyn-street-festival-shooting-that-killed-1-injured-11/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Three months after gunfire shattered a neighborhood block party, killing one person and injuring 11 in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, N.Y., police say they have a suspect in custody.

Brooklyn resident Kyle Williams, 20, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting, which took place during the neighborhood’s annual Old Timers Day event at Brownsville Playground on July 27.

Williams, who had no prior criminal history, was taken into custody on Wednesday following a wave of tips, authorities said.

“This was an important case to make,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday morning. “You think about what happened that night — there’s a crowd of hundreds of people [at a] “family event.”

“It was important that we all work together to make sure we were able to identify who the shooter was and bring them to justice,” O’Neill said.

The incident, which police at the time said may have been gang related, left the neighborhood badly shaken. The shots may have been an exchange of gunfire between two or more suspects, authorities said.

