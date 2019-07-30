BREAKING NEWS

2-year-old boy dies after he’s left in scorching hot van outside Florida day care: Sheriff

Posted On 30 Jul 2019
vmargineanu/iStock(OAKLAND PARK, Fla.) — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was left in a scorching hot van outside a Florida day care, according to authorities.

Noah Sneed was found dead by a day care employee Monday afternoon in a van in front of the Ceressa’s Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old from Ft. Lauderdale had been taken to the day care on Monday morning, authorities said.

The temperature climbed to 91 degrees in Oakland Park on Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many hours the little boy was in the van.

An autopsy will determine Noah’s cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are interviewing day care employees and other witnesses, the sheriff’s office said.

Noah was the 24th child to die in a hot car this year in the U.S., according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

Just last week, 1-year-old twins died in New York City after their father said he accidentally left them in his car all day while he was at work.

“This is my absolute worst nightmare,” the twin’s mother said in a statement.

Hot car deaths reached a record level in the U.S. last year with at least 52 children killed, according to KidsAndCars.org.

The nonprofit is advocating for Congress to require rear occupant alarm technology in cars.

