2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself with gun he took from grandma’s purse: Officials

Posted On 21 Jun 2019
wsfurlan/iStock(GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C.) — A 2-year-old boy died after he took a gun from his grandmother’s purse and accidentally shot himself, authorities said.

Kayden Stuber, a 2-year-old from South Carolina, died Thursday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head, Kent Dill of the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told ABC News.

Kayden’s grandmother and aunt had been watching him while his parents were at work, Dill said.

“Apparently he went into the grandmother’s purse that was sitting on the bed and in some way retrieved, was handling the gun when it discharged,” Dill said.

Deputies and EMS rushed to the scene. Kayden was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing, Greenville County Sheriff spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said on Friday.

No one else was hurt, Flood said.

