2 officers ‘ambushed,’ shot while serving eviction notice: Officials

Posted On 16 Aug 2019
vmargineanu/iStock(VAN BUREN, Mo.) — A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department were shot Friday while serving an eviction notice to a man who then barricaded inside his home, officials said.

The deputy was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital, while the trooper was hit in the vest.

There are no fatalities, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect began firing from inside the home, in Van Buren, after officers came to his home, according to a statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol was assisting the sheriff’s department with the notice, according to the statement.

The incident comes two days after six Philadelphia police officers were wounded when a gunman shot at them from inside his home, before barricading himself in the building with two officers trapped inside, police said.

The suspect finally surrounded around midnight, about seven hours after the shooting began. He began firing during a narcotics operation.

