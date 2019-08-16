BREAKING NEWS

2 Missouri officers shot while serving eviction notice: Officials

Posted On 16 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 2 Missouri officers shot while serving eviction notice: Officials https://linewsradio.com/2-missouri-officers-shot-while-serving-eviction-notice-officials/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

vmargineanu/iStockNEW YORK) — A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department were shot Friday while serving an eviction notice to a man, who is now barricaded inside his home in Van Buren, officials said.

The deputy was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital, while the trooper was hit in the vest.

There are no fatalities, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect began firing from inside the home after officers attempted to contact him, according to a statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Officers with the state Highway Patrol were assisting the sheriff’s department with the eviction notice, according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
scattered clouds
humidity: 73%
wind: 10mph ESE
H 80 • L 77
79°
Sat
85°
Sun
87°
Mon
82°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup