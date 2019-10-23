U.S. NEWS 2 helicopters collide in midair as pilots herd deer on Texas ranch: FAA https://linewsradio.com/2-helicopters-collide-in-midair-as-pilots-herd-deer-on-texas-ranch-faa/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(HEBBRONVILLE, Texas) — Two helicopters collided in midair as the pilots herded deer on a ranch in Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two Robinson R22 helicopters crashed Wednesday morning shortly after 9 a.m. local time on a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas, about 150 miles south of San Antonio, FAA officials announced in a statement.

The conditions of the occupants have not been confirmed, officials said. Their identities were not released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

