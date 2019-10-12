BREAKING NEWS

2 feet of snow slams the Dakotas, California fires rage on

Posted On 12 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 2 feet of snow slams the Dakotas, California fires rage on https://linewsradio.com/2-feet-of-snow-slams-the-dakotas-california-fires-rage-on/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 6 p.m. for Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

Santa Ana winds are making it difficult for firefighters to contain the raging wildfires in California. Any new or existing fires are likely to spread and with wind gusts up to 20 mph and relative humidity as low as 3% to 5%.

Winds are expected to calm down later this evening, which will reduce the fire risk overnight into Sunday.

A Blizzard warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for eastern North Dakota and parts of northwestern Minnesota. Heavy, wet snow is reportedly making it difficult for plows to clear roadways.

Up to 2 feet of snow has already fallen across parts of the Northern Plains with new snowfall amounts of 3 to 10 inches expected through Saturday night.

In addition to snow, we are expecting wind gusts to 60 mph at times. This will cause blizzard conditions and reduce visibility, making driving dangerous particularly along I-29 and I-94.

By Sunday the system begins to weaken but will bring rain to the Upper Great Lakes before winding down Sunday night.

Many Americans from the Rockies to the Gulf are waking up to the coldest air of the season Saturday morning. Wind chill values are in the single digits for Yellowstone National Park, the twenties for Chicago and the thirties in parts of Texas.

Coastal Flood Alerts are effective through noon Saturday for parts of the Mid Atlantic.

As Subtropical Storm Melissa lingers roughly 250 miles SSE of Nantucket Massachusetts, it will bring gusty winds up to 40mph to the Northeast and minor coastal flooding around high tide for the affected communities.

Melissa is expected to become a remnant low late Saturday into early Sunday and conditions will improve.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
56°
broken clouds
humidity: 100%
wind: 11mph WNW
H 62 • L 57
62°
Sun
64°
Mon
60°
Tue
63°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup