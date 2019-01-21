BREAKING NEWS

2 dead, 4 hurt in plane crash in Ohio: FAA

Posted On 21 Jan 2019
Alex Potemkin/iStock(KIDRON, Ohio) — Two people are dead after a DC-3 plane with six people on board crashed in Ohio Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The four survivors suffered life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson with the agency said.

There was no information yet about those who died.

The plane had clipped power lines shortly after takeoff in Kidron, Ohio, the spokesperson added.

The cause of the crash was not clear yet.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

